Burna Boy Sets New African Record For Highest-grossing Venue In The United States

In another monumental feat, Burna Boy becomes the African artiste with the highest grossing venue in the United States. The Grammy Award winner sold out the 19,000-capacity TD Arena Garden in Boston as part of the stops for his ‘I Told Them’ Tour that has already grossed $11.7million from 11 reported shows of the 22 stops.

Burna Boy history-making feat is a testament to his status as the leading African artiste globally. Since breaking into the international scene in 2018 with his hit single ‘YE’, Burna Boy has achieved unprecedented success for an African artist.

He is the only Nigerian artist to have two Diamond songs in France with ‘On The Low’ and ‘Last Last’. His Grammy-nominated fourth album ‘African Giant’ is the first Nigerian album to receive a platinum plaque in France

He also made history at the 66th Grammys in February 2024 by being the first African artist to perform at the main ceremony.

Burna Boy boasts of the most Grammy nominations for a Nigerian artiste with 10

