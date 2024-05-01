Workers Day Message from Nigeria’s First Lady

I acknowledge the immense contributions of our nation’s workforce that is renowned for its dedication, resilience, and innovation.

I therefore salute the teachers who nurture young minds, the farmers who cultivate our land, the doctors and nurses who safeguard our health, the engineers who build our infrastructure, and countless others who dedicate their skills and energy to building a better Nigeria.

Today, let us not only celebrate work, but also reflect on how we can be a better and more productive workforce.

On this Workers’ Day, I celebrate the spirit of work with pride. May it continue to be a source of strength, prosperity, and national progress for Nigeria.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON

First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

