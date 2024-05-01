Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Join Here
 
DomesticNewsPolitics

Workers Day Message from Nigeria’s First Lady

May 1, 2024
103 Less than a minute

I acknowledge the immense contributions of our nation’s workforce that is renowned for its dedication, resilience, and innovation.
I therefore salute the teachers who nurture young minds, the farmers who cultivate our land, the doctors and nurses who safeguard our health, the engineers who build our infrastructure, and countless others who dedicate their skills and energy to building a better Nigeria.
Today, let us not only celebrate work, but also reflect on how we can be a better and more productive workforce.
On this Workers’ Day, I celebrate the spirit of work with pride. May it continue to be a source of strength, prosperity, and national progress for Nigeria.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON
First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Related Articles
May 1, 2024
103 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Restructuring Efforts: EFCC Chairman, Olukoyede Makes New Appointments

April 27, 2024

Tems Samples Seyi Sodimu’s Classic “LOVE ME JEJE” For Her New Single

April 26, 2024

IGP Engages Interpol Senior Officials on Transnational Crime Cooperation

April 26, 2024

Veteran Yoruba actor Ganiyu Oyeyemi ‘Ogunjimi’ Is dead

April 26, 2024
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Translate »