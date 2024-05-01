President Tinubu Salutes Nigerian Workers

resident Bola Tinubu heartily congratulates Nigerian workers on the auspicious occasion of Workers’ Day held annually to celebrate the lifeblood of our country.

The President salutes Nigerian workers for their fidelity to the peace, progress, and development of the nation evident in their tireless efforts and patriotic zeal to keep the national engine running.

President Tinubu celebrates Nigerian workers across all spheres – from the clerical officer who ensures the proper documentation and distribution of correspondence; the security officer who remains ever dutiful through all seasons; the teacher who secures the future of our nation by imparting knowledge to the next generation; the doctor who works relentlessly to save precious lives, and to all Nigerian workers who keep the candle aflame.

The President affirms that his administration remains committed to improving the welfare of all workers, noting the various relief programmes, including the wage award and the imminent minimum wage review.

President Tinubu strongly believes that the custodians of the nation’s machinery deserve a fair wage and enhanced welfare and that a labourer is deserving of not just any reward but fair and commensurate wages.

The President assures Nigerian workers of his dedication to not only improving their welfare but also enhancing their working conditions and providing the necessary tools for them to succeed.

The President wishes Nigerian workers Happy May Day celebrations.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

May 1, 2024

