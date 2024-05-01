Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Join Here
 
NewsSports

NTIC Student Wins Gold At Gov Bago Open Taekwondo Championship

May 1, 2024
49 Less than a minute

Nafisat Ibrahim, a student of the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC), has clinched gold medal at Governor Umar Mohammed Bago Open Taekwondo Championship.

Mr. Feyzullah Bilgin, Managing Director of the school, commended the student in a terse statement on Wednesday night.

The statement said: “Nafisat Ibrahim of NTIC School taekwondo athlete, clinched the gold medal at the prestigious Governor Umar Mohammed Bago Open Taekwondo Championship.

Related Articles

“Congratulations girl! Your hard work and dedication have truly paid off!”

May 1, 2024
49 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Nigeria To Foster Close Military And Security Cooperation With Mauritania- Matawalle

April 28, 2024

Minister of Information Sets Up Committee on Disability Rights Advocacy

April 28, 2024

Yenegoa: Special on NYSC Mami market

April 28, 2024

Restructuring Efforts: EFCC Chairman, Olukoyede Makes New Appointments

April 27, 2024
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Translate »