Brentford Signs Nigerian U-20 Sensation Benjamin Frederick

Nigeria U-20 centre-back, Benjamin Chiemela Frederick, has permanently joined English Premier League side, Brentford. The 18-year-old is a graduate of Moses Simon’s academy in Kaduna, Nigeria.

Despite playing in the Nigerian league, Benjamin had interest from top European teams like Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and FC Porto, but Brentford won the battle for the defender, signing him on loan last summer with an option to buy included in the deal, and now the deal is sealed for the next four (4) years.

He joins Frank Onyeka as another Nigerian at the club

