Super Falcons Star Chiamaka Nnadozie Wins Top Prize In French Women League

Super Falcons Goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie has emerged as the best goalkeeper in the French D1 Arkema (Women League). In an appreciation post, she described this moment of recognition as not only a personal triumph but also a testament to the collective effort and support received from coaches, teammates, family and fans. She is the first African to receive this prestigious award. Recall that Chiamaka played a pivotal role in the Super Falcons’ qualification for the 2024 summer Olympics

Share this: Facebook

X

