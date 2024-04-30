King Charles III Steps Out In Public Since His Cancer Diagnosis

King Charles III has been seen in public since his cancer diagnosis. The king alongside Queen Camilla visited a specialist cancer centre in London. This visit is in line with being named as a new patron for the ongoing cancer research. He desires to continue raising awareness about the importance of early cancer diagnosis. This follows his decision to make public his health issues earlier this year.

Despite this development, it remains uncertain whether King Charles will be able to attend some of the key royal events taking place in the weeks ahead. However, King Charles III is expected to be sufficiently well to host a state visit from the Emperor and Empress of Japan in late June.

Share this: Facebook

X

