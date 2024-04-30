Independent Media & Policy Initiative Scores Tinubu’s Presidency

The Independent Media and Policy initiative has described the Tinubu’s Presidency as a work in progress.

The organization led by an investment development expert Niyi Akinsiju says this during a world media briefing in Abuja

The Initiative says, the administration’s strides in agriculture enterprise, energy revolution, national security and stability of the naira against other foreign currencies are indicators of excellent performance.

The organization called for the probe of malabu oil scandal of more than 1.3 billion dollars, commended the education loan funds, renewed infrastructure funds and contract scrutiny measures

The Federal Government was applauded for its continued tackling of terrorism and hailed the release of primary school children in Kaduna

