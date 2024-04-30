Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Join Here
 
EntertainmentNews

Blue Ivy Carter Makes Her Feature Film Debut In Mufasa: THE LION KING

April 30, 2024
171 Less than a minute

12 Year Old Blue Ivy Carter, daughter of Jay Z and Beyonce will make her feature film debut as Kiara in the new Disney film, Mufasa.

The Lion King, a prequel to the 2019 hit. She will be the voice of Kiara, daughter of King Simba and Queen Nala, played by her mother, Beyonce.
Blue Ivy continues to follow the footsteps of her parents by making appearances in many of her mother’s concerts. Recall that she sang alongside her mother for songs like ‘Brown Skin Girl’ which earned her a Grammy for best music video.
This new film will explore Mufasa’s origin story and his childhood with brother Scar
This prequel will be released in December this year.

Related Articles
April 30, 2024
171 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Independent Media & Policy Initiative Scores Tinubu’s Presidency

April 30, 2024

Family of Late Nollywood Actor, Jnr Pope, Sets Date for Burial

April 29, 2024

Wizkid Provokes Don Jazzy

April 29, 2024

IDA Summit: VP Shettima Departs Abuja for Nairobi

April 28, 2024
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Translate »