Blue Ivy Carter Makes Her Feature Film Debut In Mufasa: THE LION KING

12 Year Old Blue Ivy Carter, daughter of Jay Z and Beyonce will make her feature film debut as Kiara in the new Disney film, Mufasa.

The Lion King, a prequel to the 2019 hit. She will be the voice of Kiara, daughter of King Simba and Queen Nala, played by her mother, Beyonce.

Blue Ivy continues to follow the footsteps of her parents by making appearances in many of her mother’s concerts. Recall that she sang alongside her mother for songs like ‘Brown Skin Girl’ which earned her a Grammy for best music video.

This new film will explore Mufasa’s origin story and his childhood with brother Scar

This prequel will be released in December this year.

