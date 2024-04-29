Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Family of Late Nollywood Actor, Jnr Pope, Sets Date for Burial

April 29, 2024
The grieving family of the late Nollywood actor, John Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope, has announced the details of his burial arrangements following his tragic demise.


Junior Pope met his unfortunate end after a tragic boat mishap during a movie shoot earlier this month. The 43-year-old actor’s funeral proceedings commenced on April 23 with a requiem mass held at the Saint John-Mary Vianney Parish in Asaba, Delta State.


To honor the cherished memory of the beloved actor, another requiem mass is scheduled to be held on May 13 at the Christ the King Catholic Parish in G.R.A, Enugu. This solemn occasion will provide an opportunity for loved ones to pay their respects and bid farewell.

On May 14, friends, colleagues, and fans will gather at the Amadeo Ceremony Center in Enugu to celebrate Junior Pope’s life and legacy. The event will be marked by heartfelt tributes and a candlelight ceremony.

April 29, 2024
