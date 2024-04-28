Nigeria To Foster Close Military And Security Cooperation With Mauritania- Matawalle

The Honourable Minister of State for Defence, H.E. Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle, MON has called for deeper Military cooperation with Mauritania in order to address the security challenges bedeviling the country.

The Minister reiterated Federal Government’s commitment of advancing bilateral tiers on defence with other nations in order to boost Nigerian Counter- terrorism preparedness.

Matawalle stated this when he received the Minister of Defence of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Hanena Ould Sidi, on an official visit to Nigeria at his office in Ship House, Abuja.

The meeting was to further rejig the joint cooperation between the two countries in the military and security fields, particularly in light of Nigeria’s pivotal role in counter-terrorism efforts across the African region.

He thanked the Minister for the visit and said that Nigeria was committed to strengthening the historical and brotherly relations between the two nations, with focus on advancing cooperation in defence and other sectors.

Henshaw Ogubike Mnipr FCAi Fsca Fcpe

