Chief of Defence Staff General Chris Musa on Unity Schools Safety

April 28, 2024
Life as a unity school student is something worth experiencing. For those who have passed through this privileged system, it is one of the best things federal government has implemented in the education sector over the years

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa, an alumnus of Federal Government College Sokoto, class of 1985, joins other members for a one-day golf carnival as part of activities for this year’s unity schools old students association.

Just like a firm grip on the rifle,  General Musa’s  grip on the club for his swing at the ceremonial tee afforded an opportunity to ask on effort at tackling security challenges in the country.

With the recent apathy by parents to encourage their children and wards to go through the unity schools system, former students across the country remain focused on their policy of engagement with their alma mata to ease the burden off government and change the narrative

USOSA was established as a pressure group against the policy of complete privatization of unity schools in the country which resulted in the current public-private partnership arrangement.

