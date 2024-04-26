Tems Samples Seyi Sodimu’s Classic “LOVE ME JEJE” For Her New Single

After previewing the track during her performance at Coachella 2024, there was high anticipation for Tems’ new single ‘Love Me Jeje’.The track titled ‘Love Me Jeje’ was released on April 26 and on it, Tems samples the classic 1997 Nigerian song ‘Love Me Jeje’ by Seyi Sodimu featuring Shaffy Bello.Tems new single is her first release of 2024 which comes off the back of her guest appearance on Tyla’s ‘NO. 1’ which is one of the singles on the South African sensation’s self titled debut album.

