Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Join Here
 
EducationNews

PRESIDENT TINUBU APPOINTS JIM OVIA AS CHAIRMAN OF THE NIGERIAN EDUCATION LOAN FUND

April 26, 2024
78 1 minute read

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Jim Ovia, CFR, renowned banker and businessman, as the Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

Mr. Ovia is the founder of one of Nigeria’s leading banks and a respected business leader, with a surfeit of efforts and benefaction towards nurturing and empowering young Nigerians.

He is an alumnus of Harvard Business School and holds a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Louisiana.

Related Articles

The National Student Loan Programme is a pivotal intervention that seeks to guarantee sustainable higher education and functional skill development for all Nigerian students and youths.

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund, the implementing institution of this innovation, demands excellence and Nigerians of the finest professional ilk to guide and manage.

The President believes Mr. Ovia will bring his immense wealth of experience and professional stature to this role to advance the all-important vision of ensuring that no Nigerian student suffers a capricious end to their pursuit of higher education over a lack of funds and of ensuring that Nigerian youths, irrespective of who they are, have access to higher education and skills that will make them productive members of society and core contributors to the knowledge-based global economy of this century.

April 26, 2024
78 1 minute read

Related Articles

Tuggar urges Nigerians in Netherlands to stimulate Nigeria’s economic growth

April 25, 2024

Nigerian Social Media Entrepreneur Clara Chizoba Breaks Guinness World Record With 55-Hour Interview Marathon

April 25, 2024

Pdiddy’s Associate Brendan Paul Charged With Felony Drug Possession

April 25, 2024

Joint Air Strikes By NAF And Nigerian Air Force Eliminate Terrorists, Hideouts

April 25, 2024
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Translate »