IGP Engages Interpol Senior Officials on Transnational Crime Cooperation

Discuss Viable Partnerships to Tackle Transnational Organized Crime in Nigeria, West Africa

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, participated in a high-level meeting of the Regional Police Chiefs Committees Chairmen convened by INTERPOL in France today 26th April, 2024. The meeting, attended by senior officials including the President of INTERPOL, Major General Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi, aimed to enhance collaboration in addressing transnational organized crime.

During the sessions, the IGP engaged with key INTERPOL representatives, including the Secretary General Dr. Jurgen Stock and the Executive Director of Police Services Mr. Stephen Kavenaugh. Additionally, the Vice President of INTERPOL for Africa, AIG Garba Baba Umar (Rtd.), and AIG Stanley Ude (AIG INTERPOL Abuja) were also present.

The discussions focused on leveraging INTERPOL’s extensive resources to combat transnational organized crime, particularly in Nigeria and the broader West African region.

As the Chairman of the West African Police Chiefs Committee (WAPCCO), the IGP emphasized the importance of collective efforts in addressing security challenges across borders. He also expressed the readiness of the Nigeria Police Force to leverage on its strengths, partner with other police services, and elaborate it’s e-policing capabilities to crack down on all forms of organized crime networks in Nigeria and across it’s borders.

ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, mnipr, mipra, fCAI,

Force Public Relations Officer,

Force Headquarters,

Abuja.

26th April, 2024

Share this: Facebook

X

