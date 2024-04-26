Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Obituary

FG Mourns Veteran Journalist Sidi Ali

April 26, 2024
The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has, on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, extended deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Alhaji Sidi Ali.

The Minister in a statement described Late Sidi Ali as a respected veteran journalist, prolific writer, and a politician whose contributions to the field of journalism, literature, and politics have left an indelible mark.

The statement adds that Alhaji Sidi Ali, throughout his career, exemplified high standards of professionalism and integrity and provided invaluable insights with historical references into the pressing issues of time.

Mohammed Idris said that as the nation mourns the loss of Alhaji Sidi Ali, his wisdom, compassion, and dedication to his craft will continue to inspire generations to come.

April 26, 2024
