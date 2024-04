The EP chronicles Bella Shmurda’s emotional journey following the loss

of his close friend Mohbad on September 12, 2023.

The EP details the profound impact of this loss, navigating the waves of

sadness, anger, and acceptance inherent in the grieving process.

Through his music, Bella Shmurda lays bare his soul, confronting his

vulnerabilities and channeling his emotions into a cathartic and

relatable expression.

