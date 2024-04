American comedian Tiffany Haddish reveals she has suffered eight miscarriages amid endometriosis battleTiffany made this known during a sit down with people’smagazine. She says she suffers from long excruciating ooperiods, fainting spells from the pain, and she’s had to undergo surgery to remove fibroids due to the chronic condition where the endometrium extends outside of the uterus and can result in pelvic pain.

