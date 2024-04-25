Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

President Tinubu Mourns Senator Ayogu Eze

April 25, 2024
President Bola Tinubu extends his condolences to the Eze family over the passing of Senator Ayogu Eze.

The late politician represented Enugu North Senatorial Zone in the Senate from 2007 to 2015. During his time in the Senate, he held several positions, including Committee Chairman on Information and Media; Chairman of the Committee on Works, among others.

The President also condoles with the friends, associates, and former colleagues of the deceased, including the National Assembly as an institution.

The President prays to God Almighty to grant repose to the soul of the departed and comfort to those in mourning.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

April 25, 2024

April 25, 2024
