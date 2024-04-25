Nigerian Social Media Entrepreneur Clara Chizoba Breaks Guinness World Record With 55-Hour Interview Marathon

Renowned international media & social entrepreneur, talk show host and creative director, Clara Chizoba Kronborg based in Marbella, Spain, has made history with a Guinness World Record for the Longest Interviewing Marathon.

The Nigerian social media entrepreneur broke the world record with a time of 55 hours 24 seconds. The previous record was 37 hours 44 minutes by Rob Oliver (USA) in 2022. The longest interviewing marathon was achieved in Marbella, Spain, from 8 to 10 March 2024. The Guinness World Records (GWR) announced this via a post on its website on Wednesday April 24th 2024

Share this: Facebook

X

