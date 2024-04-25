Heavy Rainfall Pulls Down Fence Of Suleja Custodial Centre, Inmates Escape

A downpour last night that lasted several hours has pulled down part of the Suleja custodial facility in Niger state, including its perimeter fence, giving way to the escape of a total of one hundred and nineteen (119) inmates of the facility.

A statement by the FCT command, Nigerian Correctional Service indicates immediate activation of its recapturing mechanisms in conjunction with sister security agencies, which has led to recapture of 10 fleeing inmates who have been taken into custody, while in hot chase to recapture the others.

The statement adds that the service is on top of the situation and URGES members of the public to go about their businesses without fear or hindrance.

The public is further enjoined to look out for the fleeing inmates and report any suspicious movements to the nearest security agency.

