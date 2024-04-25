Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Funke Akindele’s ‘JENIFA’ To Return With New Film In December, ‘EVERYBODY LOVES JENIFA’

April 25, 2024
Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Funke Akindele has announced that her upcoming film, Everybody Loves Jenifa, a spinoff from the Jenifa franchise will premiere in December.


Funke played Jenifa in the first film franchise, Jenifa (2008), a village girl who travelled to the city in pursuit of fortune.

The movie was nominated for four Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2009 including, Best Original Soundtrack, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, and Best Nigerian Film

