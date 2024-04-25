Funke Akindele’s ‘JENIFA’ To Return With New Film In December, ‘EVERYBODY LOVES JENIFA’

Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Funke Akindele has announced that her upcoming film, Everybody Loves Jenifa, a spinoff from the Jenifa franchise will premiere in December.



Funke played Jenifa in the first film franchise, Jenifa (2008), a village girl who travelled to the city in pursuit of fortune.

The movie was nominated for four Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2009 including, Best Original Soundtrack, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, and Best Nigerian Film

