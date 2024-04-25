Flight Diversion at Lagos Airport Due to Fire

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has diverted all flight operations at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos from terminal one to the D wing of the airport following the fire incident emanating from E54 Bridge of the E terminal in the early hours of Thursday 25th April 2024.

The Director, public relations and consumer protection of FAAN Obiageli Orah in a statement says the efforts of the electrical engineers and the Airport Rescue and Firefighting Services (ARFFS) have already disconnected the power from the entire e wing of the airport and brought the situation under control.

FAAN says initial suspicions point to sparks from an electrical unit as the cause, but a thorough investigation is ongoing to ascertain the real cause of the fire for further necessary action.

