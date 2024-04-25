Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Join Here
 
DomesticNewsSecurity

Ten Escaped Inmates at Suleja Custodial Centre Recapured

April 25, 2024
38 1 minute read

Ten of the one hundred and eighteen inmates reported to have escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Suleja, Niger state on Wednesday, during a downpour have been recaptured.

Abdullahi Sulayman Iyaji in this update, reports that spokesperson for the Federal Capital Territory Command of the  Nigerian Correctional Services  Adamu Duza in a statement disclosed that the Wednesday night rainstorm ravaged parts of the prison paving way for the escape.

 The statement added that the command, in collaboration with other security agencies, have apprehended 10 of the fleeing inmates, while raising concerns over the weak walls of the facility which he said were built during the colonial era.

Related Articles

Francis John, Controller of Corrections, FCT Command,  also urged the public to carry on with their normal activities, adding that the service is working to address the situation as it is making frantic efforts to ensure that all aging facilities give way to modern ones.

April 25, 2024
38 1 minute read

Related Articles

Ebuka Njoku Announces The Release Of His New Movie Titled ‘ỤNO’

April 24, 2024

Veteran Nollywood Actor Zulu Adigwe Has Died

April 24, 2024

Nigerian Music Producer NAPJI Calls Out Davido Over Unpaid Royalties

April 24, 2024

President Tinubu Approves Takeoff Of Consumer Credit Scheme

April 24, 2024
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Translate »