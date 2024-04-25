Ten Escaped Inmates at Suleja Custodial Centre Recapured

Ten of the one hundred and eighteen inmates reported to have escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Suleja, Niger state on Wednesday, during a downpour have been recaptured.

Abdullahi Sulayman Iyaji in this update, reports that spokesperson for the Federal Capital Territory Command of the Nigerian Correctional Services Adamu Duza in a statement disclosed that the Wednesday night rainstorm ravaged parts of the prison paving way for the escape.

The statement added that the command, in collaboration with other security agencies, have apprehended 10 of the fleeing inmates, while raising concerns over the weak walls of the facility which he said were built during the colonial era.

Francis John, Controller of Corrections, FCT Command, also urged the public to carry on with their normal activities, adding that the service is working to address the situation as it is making frantic efforts to ensure that all aging facilities give way to modern ones.

Share this: Facebook

X

