Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Join Here
 
EntertainmentNews

D’BANJ Set To Drop New Single Titled ‘Since 04’ To Mark His 20 Years On Stage

April 25, 2024
106 Less than a minute

In the post shared on his Instagram page April 24, 2024, D’ banj looked back on his illustrious career that has spanned two decades and several monumental moments.

 The multi-award-winning star recently headlined the Trace Live event to mark his 20th year on stage. He calls his forthcoming single slated for May 3, 2024, one of his favourite tracks yet as it marks 2004 which is the year he made his debut.

He also paid homage to the Mo’hit crew of Don Jazzy, Wande Coal, D Prince, Dr. Sid, and Kayswitch whom he calls his brothers and whom he formed a great team.

Related Articles

April 25, 2024
106 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Ebuka Njoku Announces The Release Of His New Movie Titled ‘ỤNO’

April 24, 2024

Veteran Nollywood Actor Zulu Adigwe Has Died

April 24, 2024

Nigerian Music Producer NAPJI Calls Out Davido Over Unpaid Royalties

April 24, 2024

Joint Air Strikes By NAF And Nigerien Air Force Eliminate Terrorists, Hideouts

April 24, 2024
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Translate »