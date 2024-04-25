D’BANJ Set To Drop New Single Titled ‘Since 04’ To Mark His 20 Years On Stage

In the post shared on his Instagram page April 24, 2024, D’ banj looked back on his illustrious career that has spanned two decades and several monumental moments.

The multi-award-winning star recently headlined the Trace Live event to mark his 20th year on stage. He calls his forthcoming single slated for May 3, 2024, one of his favourite tracks yet as it marks 2004 which is the year he made his debut.

He also paid homage to the Mo’hit crew of Don Jazzy, Wande Coal, D Prince, Dr. Sid, and Kayswitch whom he calls his brothers and whom he formed a great team.

Share this: Facebook

X

