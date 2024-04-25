CSO Advocates Fusion of Skills Development into Education

Prioritizing skill acquisition that can be commercialized together with degree certificate, will not only be of benefit to individuals but make Nigeria competitive and recognized globally, as well as enhance sustainable growth and development.

This is coming from an educational civil society organization which also notes that inadequate skilled manpower contributes immensely to the large number of unemployed individuals in the country.

The body added that acquisition of degree certificates has been a norm from ages, some with little or no idea of the basis of their courses of study, rendering them unemployable.

Chairman of the organization Paul Chukwuma says they are ready to further partner with the federal government to roll out massive training programmes for Nigerians to reduce emphasis on certificates.

He added that, for Nigeria to be at par with other nations of the world especially in digital technology, it is necessary to support youths and come up with tangible solutions to empower the upcoming generation

Share this: Facebook

X

