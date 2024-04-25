Co-Founder Of Filmhouse Moses Babatope Set To Launch New Media And Entertainment Company

Moses Babatope, the co-founder of Filmhouse Group and former managing director of FilmOne, is set to launch his media and entertainment company that will focus on film production, distribution, and cinema operations.

He has established himself as a significant player in the evolving perception of Africa films thanks to his track record of keeping his word and his vision for the sector’s expansion. He has over 20 years of expertise in cinema operations and management, which he used to launch his career in the film industry.

His leadership at FilmOne Entertainment and as co-founder of FilmHouse Group resulted in the development and executive production of over 40 of Nollywood’s biggest hits. These include successful ventures like “Wedding Party” (grossing N452 million) and Funke Akindele’s “A Tribe Called Judah” (earning N1.4 billion), among others. Under his stewardship, FilmOne Entertainment forged significant partnerships with major Hollywood entities such as Disney, Warner Brothers, Sony, Netflix, Prime Video, and Warner Brothers.

