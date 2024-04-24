Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Join Here
 
EntertainmentNews

Nigerian Music Producer NAPJI Calls Out Davido Over Unpaid Royalties

April 24, 2024
25 Less than a minute

The producer behind Davido’s hit song ‘FEM’ has called out the hitmaker over his unpaid dues.

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account on April 22, 2024, Napji states that he was paid 500,000 Naira each for producing ‘FEM’, ‘Jowo’, and ‘Sunlight’ off Davido’s 2020 album ‘A Better Time’.

Napji who was credited as a producer on all three songs shared that he was yet to get his royalties and publishing while promising to share more information as he seeks to collect his royalties and publishing.

Related Articles

April 24, 2024
25 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Presidential CNG Initiative Set For Rollout

April 21, 2024
criticism-state-house-medical-centre

Akpabio Congratulates Onakoya, Chess Record Holder

April 21, 2024

Tinubu Congratulates Mrs Imaan Suleiman, on Birthday

April 20, 2024

Oluremi Tinubu Slips Navy Patrol Vessels into Water

April 20, 2024
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Translate »