Nigerian Music Producer NAPJI Calls Out Davido Over Unpaid Royalties

The producer behind Davido’s hit song ‘FEM’ has called out the hitmaker over his unpaid dues.

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account on April 22, 2024, Napji states that he was paid 500,000 Naira each for producing ‘FEM’, ‘Jowo’, and ‘Sunlight’ off Davido’s 2020 album ‘A Better Time’.

Napji who was credited as a producer on all three songs shared that he was yet to get his royalties and publishing while promising to share more information as he seeks to collect his royalties and publishing.

