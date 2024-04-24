Music Stars Louis Tomlinson Aitch, Among The Winners At The Inaugural ‘NORTHERN MUSIC AWARDS’

Louis Tomlinson, The Courteeners and Aitch were among the winners at the inaugural Northern Music Awards, which organisers hope will become the “Brits of the North”.

The event, held in Manchester on Tuesday, was set up to celebrate talent from across the north of England.

The event was organised by music therapy charity Nordoff and Robbins, which has staged the Silver Clef awards in London since 1976.

