Jude Bellingham Wins 2024 Laureus World Sports Breakthrough Of The Year Award

Jude Bellingham has been awarded the 2024 Laureus World Sports Breakthrough of the Year prize in recognition of his startling season for Real Madrid and England.

The 20 year old English midfielder established himself as the Spanish giants’ main man since moving to the club from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Bellingham,who has a tally of 21 goals produced another starring role in Sunday’s El Clasico victory over Barcelona.

The 25th Laureus World Sports Awards took place on Monday 22 April in Madrid, celebrating the leading names in sport from across the globe.

