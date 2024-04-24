Joint Air Strikes By NAF And Nigerien Air Force Eliminate Terrorists, Hideouts

In Collaboration With The Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), The Air Component Of Operation Hadin Kai And The Nigerien Air Force, Have Destroyed Terrorist Hideouts In Damasak And Mobbar Local Government Areas Of Borno State.

In A Statement By Naf Director Of Public Relations, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, The Terrorists Had Attempted To Attack Troops Of Sector 4 Of The Mnjtf At Lada, A Border Town Between Niger Republic And Nigeria But Were Reppelled, Fleeing Across The Border Into Nigeria.



The Fleeing Terrorists Who Were On 8 Motorcycles Were Later Tracked To 2 Locations Situated At Zarri Village, About 28 Km East Of Damasak And Mala Alide In Mobbar Lga Of Borno State. The Subsequent Airstrikes Under The Watchful Eye Of Niger’s Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance Aircraft, Struck The Terrorists’ Locations. Real-time Isr Footage Later Confirmed Numerous Terrorists Were Eliminated And Several Structures Within The Targeted Areas Destroyed.

Share this: Facebook

X

