Interior Minister Seeks Collaboration With IOM To Secure Borders

Minister Of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-ojo Has Reiterated President Tinubu’s Commitment To The Security Of Nigeria’s Borders.

This Was When The Minister Played Host To A Delegation Of The International Organisation For Migration (Iom) Led By Its Chief Of Mission, Laurent De Boeck, Who Briefed Him On The Organisations Engagements Towards Enhancing The Nation’s Borders.

Tunji-ojo Conveyed Gratitute Of The Federal Government Over The Iom’s Support, While Assuring Of Commitment To Issues Of Border Security.

Recall The Assurance Of The Minister Of Interior That Recently Installed E-gates At The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Will Be Deployed This Wednesday, As Part Of Efforts To Enhance Border Security.

