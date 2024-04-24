Ebuka Njoku Announces The Release Of His New Movie Titled ‘ỤNO’

Filmmaker Ebuka Njọkụ’s latest movie, UNO, is set to premiere in cinemas on May 17, promising a heartfelt exploration of family and home, which he announced on Instagram.

He also emphasised that ỤNỌ is more than just a movie as he expressed his happiness for the upcoming release and looked back on more than a year of dedication and hard work.

In the film, a quirky young man who has been separated from his family for ten years brings his fiancé home for a formal introduction but ultimately puts both their relationship and family through a rigorous test of endurance.

Share this: Facebook

X

