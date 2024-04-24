Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Ebuka Njoku Announces The Release Of His New Movie Titled ‘ỤNO’

April 24, 2024
Filmmaker Ebuka Njọkụ’s latest movie, UNO, is set to premiere in cinemas on May 17, promising a heartfelt exploration of family and home, which he announced on Instagram.

He also emphasised that ỤNỌ is more than just a movie as he expressed his happiness for the upcoming release and looked back on more than a year of dedication and hard work.

In the film, a quirky young man who has been separated from his family for ten years brings his fiancé home for a formal introduction but ultimately puts both their relationship and family through a rigorous test of endurance.

April 24, 2024
