CDAs and Consuls General: Your appointment is Pivotal to Nigeria’s Economic Growth – Tuggar

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar has called

on the newly appointed Chargé D’affaires and Consuls General to be good ambassadors of Nigeria, asserting that they are pivotal to the economic drive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He further stressed that as seasoned career diplomats, they should shun the act of politicking

and recommit themselves to their calling of diplomacy for the collective interest and development of Nigeria. Reacting on behalf of the new appointees, the just appointed Consul General for the Consulate in New York Ambassador Abubakar Jidda, reiterated the commitment of his colleagues to uphold the ethos of the profession and pledged to bring the much-needed investments to the country. He further thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the confidence reposed in them.

The new appointees are to resume immediately.

S/N NAME OF CHARGÉ D’AFFAIRES (EN TITRE) MISSION POSTED 1. Amb. Saidu Mohammed DODO Damascus, Syria 2. Amb. Patrick Imoudu IMOLOGHOME Pyongyang, Democratic Peoples’ Republic of Korea 3. Amb. Francisca Kemi OMAYULI Singapore, Singapore 4. Amb. Babagana AHMADU Bangui, Central African Republic 5. Amb. Mohammed MOHAMMED Tripoli, Libya

S/N NAME OF CONSUL GENERAL CONUSLATE 1. Amb. Auwalu Jega NAMADINA Atlanta, USA 2. Amb. Nnamdi Okechukwu NZE Bata, Equatorial Guinea 3. Amb. Francis Ntui ENYA Douala, Cameroon 4. Amb. Gbadebo AFOLABI Shanghai, China 5. Amb. Oludare Ezekiel FOLOWOSELE Hong Kong, China 6. Amb. Abubakar JIDDA New York, USA 7. Amb. Yakubu Audu DADU Frankfurt, Germany 8. Amb. Taofik Obasanjo Coker Buea, Cameroon 9. Amb. George Collins ONWUEKWE Guangzhou, China 10. Amb. Umar Ibrahim BASHIR Johannesburg, South Africa 11. Amb. Zayyan IBRAHIM Dubai, UAE 12. Amb. Muazam Ibrahim Jibrin NAYAYA Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

