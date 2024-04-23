Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

CDAs and Consuls General: Your appointment is Pivotal to Nigeria’s Economic Growth – Tuggar

April 23, 2024
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar has called 
on the newly appointed  Chargé D’affaires and Consuls General to be good ambassadors of Nigeria, asserting that they are pivotal to the economic drive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. 
He further stressed that as seasoned career diplomats, they should shun the act of politicking 
and recommit themselves to their calling of diplomacy for the collective interest and development of Nigeria. Reacting on behalf of the new appointees, the just appointed Consul General for the Consulate in New York Ambassador Abubakar Jidda, reiterated the commitment of his colleagues to uphold the ethos of the profession and pledged to bring the much-needed investments to the country. He further thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the confidence reposed in them. 

The new appointees are to resume immediately.

S/NNAME OF CHARGÉ D’AFFAIRES (EN TITRE)MISSION POSTED
1.Amb. Saidu Mohammed DODODamascus, Syria
2.Amb. Patrick Imoudu IMOLOGHOMEPyongyang, Democratic Peoples’ Republic of Korea
3.Amb. Francisca Kemi OMAYULISingapore, Singapore
4.Amb. Babagana AHMADUBangui, Central African Republic
5.Amb. Mohammed MOHAMMEDTripoli, Libya
S/NNAME OF CONSUL GENERALCONUSLATE
1.Amb. Auwalu Jega NAMADINAAtlanta, USA
2.Amb. Nnamdi Okechukwu NZEBata, Equatorial Guinea
3.Amb. Francis Ntui ENYADouala, Cameroon
4.Amb. Gbadebo AFOLABIShanghai, China
5.Amb. Oludare Ezekiel FOLOWOSELEHong Kong, China
6.Amb. Abubakar JIDDANew York, USA
7.Amb. Yakubu Audu DADUFrankfurt, Germany
8.Amb. Taofik Obasanjo CokerBuea, Cameroon
9.Amb. George Collins ONWUEKWEGuangzhou, China
10.Amb. Umar Ibrahim BASHIRJohannesburg, South Africa
11.Amb. Zayyan IBRAHIMDubai, UAE
12.Amb. Muazam Ibrahim Jibrin NAYAYA      Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

