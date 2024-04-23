CDAs and Consuls General: Your appointment is Pivotal to Nigeria’s Economic Growth – Tuggar

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar has called
on the newly appointed Chargé D’affaires and Consuls General to be good ambassadors of Nigeria, asserting that they are pivotal to the economic drive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
He further stressed that as seasoned career diplomats, they should shun the act of politicking
and recommit themselves to their calling of diplomacy for the collective interest and development of Nigeria. Reacting on behalf of the new appointees, the just appointed Consul General for the Consulate in New York Ambassador Abubakar Jidda, reiterated the commitment of his colleagues to uphold the ethos of the profession and pledged to bring the much-needed investments to the country. He further thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the confidence reposed in them.
The new appointees are to resume immediately.
|S/N
|NAME OF CHARGÉ D’AFFAIRES (EN TITRE)
|MISSION POSTED
|1.
|Amb. Saidu Mohammed DODO
|Damascus, Syria
|2.
|Amb. Patrick Imoudu IMOLOGHOME
|Pyongyang, Democratic Peoples’ Republic of Korea
|3.
|Amb. Francisca Kemi OMAYULI
|Singapore, Singapore
|4.
|Amb. Babagana AHMADU
|Bangui, Central African Republic
|5.
|Amb. Mohammed MOHAMMED
|Tripoli, Libya
|S/N
|NAME OF CONSUL GENERAL
|CONUSLATE
|1.
|Amb. Auwalu Jega NAMADINA
|Atlanta, USA
|2.
|Amb. Nnamdi Okechukwu NZE
|Bata, Equatorial Guinea
|3.
|Amb. Francis Ntui ENYA
|Douala, Cameroon
|4.
|Amb. Gbadebo AFOLABI
|Shanghai, China
|5.
|Amb. Oludare Ezekiel FOLOWOSELE
|Hong Kong, China
|6.
|Amb. Abubakar JIDDA
|New York, USA
|7.
|Amb. Yakubu Audu DADU
|Frankfurt, Germany
|8.
|Amb. Taofik Obasanjo Coker
|Buea, Cameroon
|9.
|Amb. George Collins ONWUEKWE
|Guangzhou, China
|10.
|Amb. Umar Ibrahim BASHIR
|Johannesburg, South Africa
|11.
|Amb. Zayyan IBRAHIM
|Dubai, UAE
|12.
|Amb. Muazam Ibrahim Jibrin NAYAYA
|Jeddah, Saudi Arabia