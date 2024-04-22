Lucky Aiyedatiwa Emerges APC Candidate for Ondo Governorship Election

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has been declared winner of the All Progressives Congress governorship primaries in Ondo State.

The final outcome of the exercise was officially announced in Akure by the Chairman of the election committee and Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo following the collation of results from 17 out of the 18 Local Government Areas of Ondo State.

The election committee chairman said governor Aiyedatiwa polled 48, 569 votes to defeat 15 other aspirants who contested the primary election, which was concluded on Sunday after the election committee declared the primary inconclusive on Saturday.

According to governor Ododo, former deputy speaker in the state, Mayowa Akinfolarin, came second with 15,343 votes, while Chief Olusola Oke secured the third position with 14,865 votes.

Speaking before the party’s electoral officers who presented the results from the 17 council areas, Governor Ododo urged other aspirants to be loyal to APC and support the winner towards ensuring that the party wins the governorship election in November, this year.

