Tinubu to Open African Counter Terrorism Summit

President Bola Tinubu is expected to open the African Counter-Terrorism Summit in Abuja on Monday, April 22.

Nigeria, with the support of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), is organizing a high-level African counter-terrorism summit under the theme, ‘Strengthening Regional Cooperation and Institution Building to Address the Evolving Threat of Terrorism’.

A statement by the presidential adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale indicates that, the objective of the summit is to enhance multilateral counter-terrorism cooperation and reshape the international community’s collective response to terrorism in Africa, while emphasizing the importance of African-led and African-owned solutions.

The summit is equally expected to provide a platform to review the nature and severity of the threat of terrorism on the continent, with a view to agreeing on concrete strategic priorities and measures to address this scourge.

Heads of state and government and high-level government officials across Africa, representatives of international organizations and multilateral institutions, members of the diplomatic corps, and members of civil society groups are expected to attend the summit.

The United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, is also scheduled to attend the event.

