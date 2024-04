The commander Nigeria Navy ship Soro, Commodore Nanmar lakan has warned criminals to desist from crude oil theft and other illegalities in the marine domain to avoid the consequences.

Commodore Lakan gave the warning during surveillance that led to the discovery of illegal storage refinery site at Okolomade community in Abua , Odual local Government Area of Rivers state.

Ebinimi Zitomiyola reports

