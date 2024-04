Former Minister of State on Health Aduku Laid to Rest

Former Minister Of State Health Gabriel Aduku Laid To Rest

The remains of the Former Minister of State Health, Architect Gabriel Aduku, have been laid to rest in Anyigba, Kogi State, according to Christian rites.

Ayodele Ibigbemi reports that individuals and groups from across the country attended the burial ceremony to pay their last respects.

Share this: Facebook

X