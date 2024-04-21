DEPOWA Advocacy on Healthcare

In order to build healthy and happy homes, the Defence and Police Officers Wives Association DEPOWA is strengthening advocacy on regular medical checks, affordable and accessible health services.

Defence correspondent Ismail Musa reports that this was the position of the President of the Association Oghogho Musa during a health walk at the National Defence College Camp in Ushafa Bwari Area Council of the FCT.

This is to sensitive women on the dangers of high blood pressures, Cancer Dabetes and consequences of maternal mortality to society

Medical experts recommend Regular medical checks and exercise as well as proper diet

