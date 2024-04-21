Akpabio Congratulates Onakoya, Chess Record Holder

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio congratulates Nigeria’s Tunde Onakoya for setting a new world chess record and etching the country on the world map.



Akpabio describes Onakoya’s achievement as typical of the audacity of Nigeria’s spirit of determination, hard work and resilience.

While expressing joy and celebrating the young Nigerian, Tunde Onakoya, who he says is imbued with the Nigerian spirit of determination, hard work and resilience, Akpabio says he has elevated our dear country in the comity of nations.

