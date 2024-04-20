Oluremi Tinubu Slips Navy Patrol Vessels into Water

The Nigerian Navy has been described as a strategic enabler to poverty eradication especially through the enormous potentials of the blue economy.

This was stated by First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu at the launch of 2 High Endurance Offshore Patrol Vessels in Turkey.

The First Lady said the 76 meters high vessels are a testament to the commitment of the Tinubu Administration to a more secure maritime environment for economic development.

“The acquisition of the High Endurance Offshore Patrol Vessels is another feat in the Tinubu administration’s commitment to Nigerian Navy’s Fleet renewal efforts towards a more secured maritime environment for Nigeria’s economic prosperity”.

“As we appreciate the processes that has brought us here today, I want to commend Dearsan Shipyard for the high-quality ship building capability as well as for attaining this milestone, leading to the launching of the second Offshore Patrol Vessel. Our gathering here today will undoubtedly strengthen relationship between Nigerian Navy and the shipyard as well as between Nigerian and Turkish Governments”.

Earlier, the Minister of State for Defence Dr Mohammed Mattawalle expressed optimism that the newly launched vessels would enhance the nation’s maritime sector.

“I attest to the dedication and commitment of the Nigerian Navy not only to secure our territorial waters but also to see to na improved blue economy and the impact of these vessels on their activities would be significant “.

The Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Emmanuel Oglala noted that the commitment of President Bola Tinubu to the welfare of Men of the Nigerian Navy and his resolve to provide all that is needed to enhance their job, would ultimately result in reduced crimes in the maritime domain.

In their remarks the Deputy Minister of Defence, Suay Alpay and the Secretary of Defence, Haluk Gorgun stated that there is room for more cooperation with Nigeria not only on the area of security but also economic development.

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu then performed the age long tradition of slipping the ship into water, a task usually performed by an eminent Lady.

The 2 Offshore Patrol vessels are both 76.90 meters in length, a beam of 11.90m and can accommodate 47 crew members.

SIGNED

Busola Kukoyi

SSA Media to the First Lady of the Federal republic of Nigeria

