Less than a minute

130 Less than a minute

The Nigerian Navy has taken delivery of a state-of-the-art Offshore Survey Vessel (OSV) recently in Apapa Lagos.

The OSV 115, designed and manufactured by a French company is a vessel built for scientific hydrographic and oceanographic missions.

Equipped with progressive technology, including medium/shallow water multi-beam echo-sounders and other essential survey equipment, the vessel is primed to conduct in-depth surveys in shallow and medium waters.

Share this: Facebook

X