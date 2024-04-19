Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Join Here
 
Security

Okuama Killing: Army Releases Monarch

April 19, 2024
58 Less than a minute

The Nigerian Army has released the traditional ruler earlier declared wanted for the gruesome murder of 17 soldiers in Delta State on 14th March 2024, King Clement Oghenerukvwe.

He and 7 others were alleged to have been involved in the act, and the traditional ruler was reported to have voluntarily submitted himself to the Nigerian Police who later handed him over to the Army for investigation.

He was released to the Senator representing his district, Senator Ede Dafinone who stood as his surety.

Related Articles

Defence Correspondent Ismail Musa reports that the monarch was released after News conference where the Nigerian Army promised due diligence on the ongoing investigation.

April 19, 2024
58 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Binance Executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla, Escapes From Lawful Custody

March 25, 2024

Internal Security: Police Sets To Honour Slain Officers Who Were Gruesomely Murdered In Delta Operation

March 25, 2024

Info Min Reacts to Killings

March 19, 2024

We Have Stablised Our Relations And Now Bonding – Arase, Egbetokun

March 19, 2024
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Translate »