Okuama Killing: Army Releases Monarch

The Nigerian Army has released the traditional ruler earlier declared wanted for the gruesome murder of 17 soldiers in Delta State on 14th March 2024, King Clement Oghenerukvwe.

He and 7 others were alleged to have been involved in the act, and the traditional ruler was reported to have voluntarily submitted himself to the Nigerian Police who later handed him over to the Army for investigation.

He was released to the Senator representing his district, Senator Ede Dafinone who stood as his surety.

Defence Correspondent Ismail Musa reports that the monarch was released after News conference where the Nigerian Army promised due diligence on the ongoing investigation.

