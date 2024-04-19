NAF To Take Timely Delivery Of M-345 Fighter Jets

The Nigerian Air Force has been given assurance of timely delivery of M-346 fighter aircraft beginning with the first batch of 6 expected in Nigeria before the end of Year 2024.

Vice President of the company handling the delivery, Claudio Sabatino stated this when he paid a visit to the Nigerian Air Force Headquarters, assuring the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar that the aircraft fleet had reached an appreciable stage and when finally completed, the maintenance of the fleet would not constitute a challenge, because of a binding agreement for maintenance support for a minimum of 25 years.

Air Marshal Abubakar who welcomed the news as an added boost to the Nation’s Air power, underscored the M-346 dual role in bolstering pilot training, augmenting operational effectiveness in diverse missions and tactical reconnaissance among other merits, proposed the establishment of a dedicated Program Management Office, tasked with overseeing all facets of the collaboration. The first batch of 6 M-346 is expected in Nigeria before the end of 2024.

