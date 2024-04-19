Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Humanitarian Funds, ECOWAS Releases 25M Dollars

April 19, 2024
ECOWAS will spend about 25 million dollars this year on Humanitarian activities in the subregion.
Out of this amount 9 million dollars has already been released to address issues of IDPs, Refugees and asylum seekers in member states.

ECOWAS Commissioner for Human Development and social Affairs, Prof. Fatou Sow Sarr at a press Briefing in Abuja Said ecowas is also planning a regional youth forum this year to enhance the capacity of youths in the region.

Kelvin Ebhonuaye Reports

April 19, 2024
