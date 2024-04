Court Clears Ex-AGF Adoke Of Money Laundering Charges

A Federal High Court Sitting In Abuja Has Discharged And Acquitted Former Attorney-general Of The Federation And Minister Of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, San Of The Money Laundering Counts Brought Against Him By The Economic And Financial Crimes Commission.



The Presiding Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo While Delivering A Ruling On A No-case Submission Filed By The Former Minister, Held That The Efcc Failed To Establish A Sufficient Evidence Against The Defendant.

However, Justice Ekwo Ruled That Aliyu Abubakar, The Second Defendant, Has To Open His Defence Because He Has A Case To Answer.



EFCC Had Preferred A 14 Counts Charge Against Mohammed Adoke And An Oil Mogul, Aliyu Abubakar.

In The Charge, The Anti-graft Agency Alleged That Adoke Sometime In August 2013 In Abuja Accepted A Cash Payment Of The Dollar Equivalent Of N300 Million From Abubakar And Thereby Committed An Offence Punishable Under Section 16 Sub-section (2)(B) Of The Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011 As Amended.the Judge Therefore Adjourned Until April 22, April 23 And April 24 For Abubakar To Open His Defence.

