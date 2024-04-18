Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

Senate President, Akpabio Seeks Parliamentary Collaboration With Serbia

April 18, 2024
President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio is seeking Parliamentary Collaboration between the Nigerian Parliament and its Serbian counterpart.

Akpabio at a meeting with the President of the Serbia Parliament, Ms Ana Brnabic, in London, extensively discussed issues of mutual interest to both nations and how to improve parliamentary collaborations between Serbia and Nigeria.

The Meeting, which was at the request of Ms Brnabić, also discussed matters relating to the International Parliamentary Union(IPU).

Senator Akpabio, was recently elected into the Executive Committee of the IPU, a role he has been playing successfully in the last few months, specifically his thought provoking appeal on the needless blood letting in Gaza, and the call for a ceasefire at the just concluded meeting of the body in Geneva, Switzerland.

