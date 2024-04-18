Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

PDP Holds Crucial BOT Meeting

April 18, 2024
The board of trustees of the People’s Democratic Party is urging party leaders to go into today’s national executive committee meeting with the determination and resolve to urgently come up with practical solutions to the challenges facing the Party.

Chairman of the board Senator Adolphus Wabara said they must address matters that weigh heavily on their collective conscience as it relates to the leadership of the party as it stands.

He Recalled the events that led to the ousting of the former Chairman of the Party Senator Iyorchia Ayu, as the current Acting Chairman has spent over a year in office whereas as the usual practice of the party, the region from whence the national officer hails from should have produced a viable candidate to complete the tenure of the former national officer.

Furthermore, the contentious issue surrounding the office of the National Secretary he added, has regrettably sown seeds of discord within the party.

Acting chairman of PDP Umar Damagum re-emphasized that the party would continue to do only those things that would further grow and unite the party.

The 98th national executive committee meeting of the PDP comes up later today.

