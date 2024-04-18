FG Frowns at Obstruction of EFCC

The Federal Government (FG) has frowned at the bizarre drama confronting the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC in the course of its efforts to perform its statutory duty.

The attorney general of the federation and Minister of Justice Lateef Fagbemi, SAN described the development as a matter of very grave concern.

Fagbemi, affirmed that beyond doubt, operatives of the EFCC are given power by the law to invite any person of interest to interact with them in the course of their investigation into any matter regardless of status.

The attorney general of the federation affirmed that any suspect being invited by the EFCC is bound under the law, to honour the invitation.

Lateef Fagbemi, san also frowned at the situation where public officials who are themselves subject of protection by law enforcement agents will set up a stratagem of obstruction to the civil and commendable efforts of the EFCC to perform its duty.

The attorney general of the federation and minister of justice who is the chief law officer and an ardent believer in the rule of law advised anyone who has been invited by the EFCC or any other agency to immediately toe the path of decency and civility by honouring such invitation instead of embarking on a temporising self-help capable of putting the country in bad light before the rest of the world.

