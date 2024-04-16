Join NTA WhatsApp Channel for Realtime Update

President Tinubu Congratulates Alhaji Mutiu Are On Birthday

April 16, 2024
President Bola Tinubu extends his warm congratulations to Alhaji Mutiu Are, a distinguished Nigerian, on his 65th birthday.

Alhaji Are is a leader whose impact resonates deeply within Lagos State and beyond. He is the Secretary of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), an office where he continues to enhance the welfare of Lagosians while promoting inclusive development.

The President joins family, friends, and associates to celebrate a statesman whose inimitable journey has been one of sacrifice and service to the people.

The President commends Alhaji Are for his high sense of responsibility and consistent principles foregrounded in loyalty, honesty, and hard work.

President Tinubu wishes the respected leader many more years of impactful service to the people.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

April 16, 2024
